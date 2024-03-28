Listen to St. Vincent’s thundering new song ‘Flea’, featuring Dave Grohl

St. Vincent has dropped her thundering new song ‘Flea’ featuring Dave Grohl – listen to it below.

The musician recently shared news of her incoming album, ‘All Born Screaming‘, which is scheduled to be released on April 26.

So far, St. Vincent has previewed ‘Broken Man’, which also features the Foo Fighters frontman on drumming duties.

She has now released its second single ‘Flea’ with Grohl back on drums, as she sneers before its almighty chorus: “I’m just like a hungry little flea / Jumping on somebody’s warm body / When you start to itch and scratch and scream / Once I’m in, you can’t get rid of me”.

Listen to ‘Flea’ below:

St. Vincent recently announced details of her North American tour, which is set to begin this April. Spoon, Yves Tumour, Dorian Electra, Momma and Eartheater will also act as support guests throughout the tour.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (April 5) at 10am local time – get ready to nab your tickets here and see all dates below.

St. Vincent’s ‘All Born Screaming’ tour dates are:

MAY 2024

22 – Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater>

25 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic>

AUGUST 2024

8 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater+

11 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum^

13 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory^

14 – Ogden, UT – Twilight Concert Series^

16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

SEPTEMBER 2024

5 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met*

10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount*

11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount*

13 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem*

14 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall#

16 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater#

20 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater#

with Spoon+

with Yves Tumour*

with Momma>

with Eartheater^

with Dorian Electra#

Last month, we spoke to St. Vincent about her upcoming record, where she shared the impact of Grohl’s drumming upon her track ‘Broken Man’: “From the beginning of the song, it’s a slow-burn.”

“The shape of the song is climbing the mountain, because it just grows and grows,” she continued. “There are essentially three drummers on the track: the first part is my programming, the second part Mark Guiliana comes in, and then at the very end of the track – just when you think it can’t get any higher – Grohl comes in with this absolute reckless spirit and just takes it to the edge.”

St. Vincent also opened up about acting as sole producer for her record for the first time, saying: “I’ve co-produced every one of my records and seen it through, but with this one I needed to go places I hadn’t gone sonically before.

“I needed to understand sound – scientifically and also as intention. I needed to say, ‘I am physically moving electricity around, I’m playing with currents, I’m gonna be fucking Thor’. My fingerprints are on everything. I feel closer in a certain way, because it’s genuinely the inside of my head without any filter.”

The musician also recently told Matt Wilkinson that producing her album made her feel like a “God”.