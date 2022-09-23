Listen to Stevie Nicks’ cover of Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’

Stevie Nicks has shared a cover of Buffalo Springfield‘s ‘For What It’s Worth’, the ’60s protest anthem written by Stephen Stills.

The release of the new version was announced earlier this week in a handwritten letter posted to social media. It follows the Fleetwood Mac member’s most recent solo album, 2014’s ’24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault’, a collection of re-recorded demos written between 1969 and 1987. Her last album of new original material was 2011’s ‘In Your Dreams’.

“I am so excited to release my new song this Friday,” Nicks wrote. “It’s called ‘For What It’s Worth’ and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966. It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now.

“I always wanted to interpret it through the eyes of a woman – and it seems like today, in the times we live in, it has a lot to say… I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Listen to Nicks’ cover of ‘For What It’s Worth’ below.

Nicks is currently touring the US – see her forthcoming dates below, and purchase any remaining tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival

30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

OCTOBER

03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

06 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

09 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

19 – Charleston, SC – CreditOne Stadium

22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Last summer saw Nicks cancel all of her scheduled tour dates for 2021 due to COVID concerns.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” she wrote at the time. “I’m devastated and know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

In more recent news, Nicks shared an emotional statement on gun control last month, calling on lawmakers to “make it really hard” for people to buy firearms.