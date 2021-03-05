Listen to Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur’s remix of Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’

Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur have teamed up to collaborate with the rising Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog for a new remix of his break-out song ‘Sore’ – you can hear the track below.

Drill rapper Yaw Tog dropped the original version of ‘Sore’ back in September, which featured O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie and Jay Bhad.

Yaw Tog’s new collaboration with fellow Ghanaian musician Arthur and Stormzy came after the London MC took a trip to Ghana at the turn of the year, where he performed his ‘Sore’ verse at UPP Fest.

Advertisement

You can watch the KooPokuStudios-directed video for the ‘Sore (Remix)’ below.

Speaking about the collaboration, Yaw Tog recently told DJ Mag: “I didn’t even imagine I’d get someone like Stormzy on the remix. He’s a big one out there! What’s surprising is he came to my management, like ‘Yo, let’s get this done’. Wow. I think God is really working.”

Yaw Tog is set to release his debut seven-track EP ‘TIME’ on March 25, which can be pre-ordered here.

Stormzy recently postponed the UK and Ireland dates of his ‘Heavy Is The Head Tour’ due to the ongoing live music shutdown. Replacement dates have not yet been announced.

Advertisement

“As always, the health and safety of Stormzy fans is of paramount importance to him,” a statement on the rapper’s website about his tour plans reads.

“With the current global concern surrounding Covid-19, we are closely monitoring the ever-evolving landscape of the live industry…. should any date on the ‘H.I.T.H. Tour’ be rescheduled, a member of staff from your point of purchase will be in touch. Alternatively, if you have any additional queries, please also contact your point of purchase.”