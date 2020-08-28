The Struts have today (August 28) shared a new collaboration with The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr, ‘Another Hit of Showmanship’ – you can listen to it below.

The first new music from the band in over a year, the new single was “sparked from a Britpop-leaning riff” conceived by Struts guitarist Adam Slack, according to a statement from the band.

The group’s frontman Luke Spiller later reached out to Hammond Jr after they opened for his solo shows back in 2018.

Advertisement

You can listen to the new song here:

Speaking about the new track, Spiller said: “‘Another Hit of Showmanship’ reminds me of being at a club night called Ramshackle years ago at the O2 Academy in Bristol, where they’d play bands like The Libertines and Razorlight and Scissor Sisters, and of course The Strokes.’

“I hit up Albert out of the blue and told him, ‘We’ve got this song, and I’m so excited to see what you would do with it.’

As soon as he got his hands on it, he took it to a whole different level — it really just shows why he’s so brilliant at what he does.”

Advertisement

The Strokes released their acclaimed sixth album ‘The New Abnormal‘ back in April, seven years after their last full studio album ‘Comedown Machine‘.

Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover story back in May, the band said that they felt encouraged by their current creative chemistry and working habits – enough to turn around another record in a much shorter time frame.

“I think it will be a little quicker now,” frontman Julian Casablancas told NME. “I think we have a good thing going. We have a good relationship with Rick [Rubin, producer]. In theory, knock on wood, we should be working faster.”

Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr added: “I personally feel very excited and I would love nothing more than to make new music, because what we have right now excites me so much.”