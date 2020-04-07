Listen to stunning instrumental cover of The Weeknd’s ‘Wicked Games’ from ‘Westworld’

Westworld fans have been treated to an instrumental rendition of The Weeknd‘s ‘Wicked Games’, after it featured in the latest episode of the cult sci-fi show.

Composer Ramin Djawadi, who also created the Game of Thrones theme, featured the track in The Mother of Exiles, the fourth episode of season three – which focuses on what happens when Ashley and Bernard crash an adults-only charity event.

Djawadi’s haunting cover isn’t his only twist on contemporary hits, having previously provided an orchestral spin on The Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It Black’ and Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ for the show.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently admitted that he initially thought that “it might have been insensitive” to release his new album ‘After Hours’ while the world is grappling with the coronavirus health crisis.

The Toronto artist, AKA Abel Tesfaye, released his fourth studio album as planned on March 20.

“Hopefully it can help some people escape our reality, if only for an hour out of their day, while we all work hard to get through this together,” he said.

Last week, The Weeknd released three more tracks as part of the deluxe edition of ‘After Hours’.