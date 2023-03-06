Listen to Suki Waterhouse’s optimistic new song, ‘To Love’

Suki Waterhouse has released a new song, ‘To Love’ – check it out below.

The track is her first release since the ‘Milk Teeth’ EP which came out in November and sees the artist look at romance with a rosier outlook than perhaps she is known for.

“‘To Love’ is a song that I wrote really recently that I was going to wait to put out on my second album,” Waterhouse shared in a statement [via Rolling Stone]. “But I felt like it is a very distinct portrait of my heart right now that I wanted to share. I started performing it on tour and got so excited that I wanted to share it with everyone.”

Check out ‘To Love’ below:

Suki Waterhouse released her debut album ‘I Can’t Let Go’ last May. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Waterhouse was nervous to share her personal songwriting with the world. On her debut album, though, she overcomes that fear in impressive form – it might have taken six years to get here from her debut single, but ‘I Can’t Let Go’ was well worth the wait.”

Waterhouse currently stars in the new Amazon Prime Video series Daisy Jones and the Six, in which she portrays the eponymous band’s keyboardist Karen. The character is loosely based on the late Fleetwood Mac vocalist and keyboardist Christine McVie.

“Karen is the only girl in the band until Daisy Jones comes along,” reads a description of her character. “She’s the badass Brit that they need, the ultimate cool girl. She’s an insanely talented keyboardist but also goes on a very emotional journey and has a love story with another person in the band.”

According to Waterhouse, the best bit about Karen was “the music – we had collaborations from Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford – and Ethan Gruska produced some of the songs. When I found out all these people were involved, I was blown away. I think we’ve created an album that sounds like it was from the 1970s but is also completely unique.”