Listen to Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko team up on glistening new track ‘In The Dark’

Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko have come together for a new track called ‘In The Dark’ – you can listen to it below.

Taken from the soundtrack of Marvel‘s upcoming new movie, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, the glistening pop-meets-R&B record hears the Rae Sremmurd rapper plead for more respect from his ex.

“Don’t leave me in the dark/ I deserve more/ I’m somebody’s reward,” Swae sings on the song’s chorus. “Yeah, I gave her good vibes/ Oh, you had a good run/ I’m far from a regular person/ All my cars parked inside my garage (I’m somebody’s reward).”

Aiko then assures Swae that she would never keep him guessing about the way she feels by not being direct.

“You don’t wanna never leave you guessin’/ You know I could never have you stressin’/ You don’t even ever have to question/ I’m invested, so I’m put my best in, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh/ B-b-baby, my love unconditional/ It’s about more than material,” she sings.

You can listen to ‘In The Dark’ below:

This isn’t the first time Swae and Aiko have collaborated. In 2017, the pair teamed up on Aiko’s ‘Sativa’, taken from her second studio album, ‘Trip’; a remix later arrived featuring Swae’s brother and bandmate Slim Jxmmi.

Earlier this year, Swae and Siiickbrain joined Skrillex for a genre-bending new track called ‘Too Bizarre’, while Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign teamed up with Bryson Tiller for a remix of their 2020 collaboration ‘By Yourself’.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings arrives in cinemas on September 3 and will see Simu Liu in the titular role. It also stars Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Ronny Chieng, Florian Munteanu, Meng’er Zhang, Benedict Wong, Tony Leung, and Michelle Yeoh.