Listen to Swim Deep’s propulsive new single ‘First Song’

Swim Deep have returned with the latest single ahead of their new album, in the form of ‘First Song’ – listen to the song below.

The Birmingham band announced their fourth album ‘There’s a Big Star Outside’ in February, sharing its lead single ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died in Vegas?’ at the same time.

And now, the latest taster has been unveiled. Watch the video for ‘First Song’ here:

Advertisement

Frontman Austin Williams shared: “This song came about after Cavan got my heavy into Mogwai, and I got obsessed with this arpeggiated loop I had made. It’s one of those songs that just came crashing in and the baseline made itself.”

“I wanted a driving force of a song that meant business. The lyrics are centred around my childhood dream to live a suburban life with two parents, two cars, a cat, a ‘nuclear’ family. However then reflecting that actually what I had was the making of me, and it was actually pretty cool. It offered me raw love, freedom, escapism, and i wouldn’t change it for all the Renault Scenics a big fancy summer holidays in the world.”

The 10-track album is due to be released on June 7 via Submarine Cat Records (pre-order/pre-save here). Following on from 2019’s ‘Emerald Classics’, the forthcoming collection was produced by Bill Ryder-Jones (Yard Act, The Wytches).



Recommended

The full tracklist for ‘There’s A Big Star Outside’ is as follows:

1.‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’

2. ‘Very Heaven’

3. ‘These Words’

4. ‘Robin’

5. ‘Don’t Make Me A Stranger’

6. ‘First Song’

7. ‘Big Star’

8. ‘It’s Just Sun In Your Eyes’

9. ‘So Long, So Far (Marble-Bellied Baby)’

10. ‘Fire Surrounds’

Swim Deep are also set to embark on a UK headline tour in support of the album this June. You can find tickets here.

Swim Deep’s 2024 UK tour dates are:

JUNE:

04 – Deaf Institute, Manchester

05 – Bodega, Nottingham

06 – Hare And Hounds, Birmingham

07 – Rough Trade, Bristol

08 – Bootleg Social, Blackpool

11 – Papillon, Southampton

12 – Bullingdon, Oxford

13 – Village Underground, London

14 – Key Club, Leeds

15 – Think Tank, Newcastle

16 – Mash House, Edinburgh

Advertisement

Back in 2022, Swim Deep shared a five-track EP titled ‘Familiarise Yourself With Your Closest Exit’. Speaking to NME prior to its release, Willams explained that more new music was on the horizon.

“Me and Cav [McCarthy, bass] were saying to each that the songs that we were writing – which I plan to be album four – were born out of this pure naivety and from us meeting up because we wanted to meet up as friends, and the instruments were in the room,” he said.