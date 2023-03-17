Listen to T-Pain’s soulful cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’

T-Pain has released his unique rendition of Black Sabbath‘s ‘War Pigs’ from his latest record. Check it out below.

As a part of Pain’s newly released seven-track covers album ‘On Top Of The Covers’, the usually-autotuned star takes a much more soulful take on the anti-war song.

The popstar-turned-streamer shows off his powerful vocal chops, especially when delivering the bridge and reworking it into a Prince-esque rock’n’roll moment.

‘War Pigs’ is on Black Sabbath’s seminal second studio album ‘Paranoid’. Despite being often recognised as an anti-war song, the band’s bassist Geezer Butler claimed the track “wasn’t about politics or government or anything. It was [about] evil.”

T-Pain said that he started this record after winning the first season The Masked Singer US, and that “each one of these songs means something to me and helped me fall in love with music at different points in my life.”

He continued: “Now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time.”

‘On Top Of The Covers’ was released today (March 17) via Nappy Boy Entertainment.

The record is T-Pain’s first LP since 2019’s ‘1UP’ and features covers of songs by Frank Sinatra, Journey and Sam Cooke. You can check out the full tracklist below.

T-Pain – ‘On Top Of The Covers’ album

1. ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ (originally by Sam Cooke)

2. ‘Don’t Stop Believein” (originally by Journey)

3. ‘Sharing the Night Together’ (originally by Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show)

4. ‘Stay With Me’ (originally by Sam Smith)

5. ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ (originally by Chris Stapleton)

6. ‘That’s Life’ (originally by Frank Sinatra)

7. ‘War Pigs’ (originally by Black Sabbath)

The artist and gamer made headlines last year when he pleaded for Apex Legends fans to stop harassing the game’s developers, after an increase of toxic behaviour among fans.