Tame Impala have shared a new 18-minute version of their track ‘One More Year’ – hear it below.

The new extended version, shared as part of NTS Radio’s Remote Utopias fundraising series, is described as a “balearic house reimaging” of the track, which opens the band’s recent LP ‘The Slow Rush’.

Remote Utopias is a fundraising effort from NTS, which also featured Erykah Badu, Jorja Smith and a slew of other artists as part of a 24-hour livestream concert.

The effort is raising funds for The Global Foodbanking Network, a charity providing food to those in need around the globe. Listen to the new remix of ‘One More Year’ via NTS here.

The new version of the recent album opener follows a recent “imaginary place” remix of the entirety of ‘The Slow Rush’, which Kevin Parker dedicated to “all you isolators out there.”

While in lockdown, Parker has shared a number of livestreamed performances from his home. Earlier this month, the multi-instrumentalist featured in Mark Ronson’s ‘Love Lockdown’ livestream event, alongside the likes of Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa, and also shared a home performance of ‘Is It True’ on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which saw Parker playing bass, guitar and vocals in separate, synced up recordings.

Back in April, Parker also appeared as part of the Music From the Home Front live-streamed concert in Australia, performing a stripped-back acoustic rendition of ‘The Slow Rush’ song ‘On Track’.

He’s also shared a new collaboration with Mike Skinner’s The Streets, called ‘Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better’.

Reviewing ‘The Slow Rush’, NME called the album “a 57-minute flex of every musical muscle in Kevin Parker’s body” with “exhilarating” results.