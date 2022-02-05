Listen to Tate McRae’s fiery new single ‘She’s All I Wanna Be’

Tate McRae has released a new single co-written by Greg Kurstin – listen to ‘She’s All I Wanna Be’ below.

The track is the second song to be taken from her upcoming debut album, following on from 2021’s ‘Feel Like Shit’. As it stands, McRae’s debut doesn’t have a release date but there has been talk of a Spring release.

The track echoes Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’, with McRae singing “Stupid boy making me so sad, don’t think you could change this fast. She’s got everything that I don’t have, how could I ever compete with that” over electric guitar.

The official video will be released Friday February 11. Check out the track below.

Speaking to NME about her debut album last year, McRae said “I like to try to analyse structures of different albums and see what kind mine might be similar to,” naming the labyrinthine structure on Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ as a reference point, as well as Billie Eilish’s debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ and ‘After Hours’ by The Weeknd.

“The cool thing about ‘Blonde’,” she said, “is that I don’t think I’ve heard one song that sounds anything the same to him and, you know, the cool part is it kind of just makes you want to push yourself.”

McRae also spoke about the expectations she’s faced since releasing her first song ‘One Day’ in 2017.

“I just want to work as hard as I can to live up to my own expectations and everyone else’s,” she told NME. “I guess it’s a bit of pressure but if you put your head down and work at it, you can kind of ignore those outside feelings of anxiety and stress. It’s just about indulging in your work and making sure that you’re doing the best that you can at all times.”