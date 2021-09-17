Listen to Taylor Swift’s new re-recorded version of ‘Wildest Dreams’

Taylor Swift has taken her ongoing re-recording project to ‘1989’, sharing ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ – listen to it below.

A preview of the new version of Swift’s 2014 song ‘Wildest Dreams’ was shared back in April as part of a trailer for DreamWorks film Spirit Untamed.

The original song featured on the singer’s 2014 album ‘1989’, and is one of a large number of tracks that Swift is re-recording from her back catalogue following the controversial sales of her masters in recent years.

Now, the full version has been shared. Hi!” Swift wrote on Twitter. “Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version.”

Listen to ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ below:

Swift’s re-recording project continues this November with the release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, taking to the studio to recreate her pop breakthrough album from 2012.

The pop star shared the news back in June, revealing that the re-recording of ‘Red’ album will “be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go” on the original album. It’s set to be released on November 19.

It was then confirmed that a host of guest artists including Phoebe Bridgers and Ed Sheeran are set to appear on her re-recorded version of the album after fans were quick to decipher a series of clues in the form of jumbled up words emerging from a vault as a teaser.

Swift’s only fully-released re-recorded album so far has been ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, which came out back in April.

Reviewing the re-recorded album, NME wrote: “Listening back to the whole album has a similar effect to reading back an old diary – especially as these songs are steeped in nostalgia given the prominence on first release.”