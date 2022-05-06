Listen to Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of ‘This Love’ from ‘1989’

Taylor Swift has shared ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’, another track from her rework of 2014 album ‘1989’.

Taking to social media to announce the song’s arrival today (May 6), Swift wrote: “This Love (My version!) is out & I’m currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiraling, it’s fine”.

It arrived alongside an accompanying lyric video, featuring a section of boardwalk surrounded by swaying grasses and a blue, dusky-looking sky, with the song’s lyrics fading in and out across it. Check it out below.

It comes after the song was previewed in the trailer for Amazon Prime’s new series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Sharing the clip to social media, Swift revealed that the re-recorded track would be released in full later, writing: “I’ve always been so proud of this song”.

It’s the second re-recorded track from ‘1989’ Swift has released, following on from ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ in September last year. She’s yet to confirm whether more tracks off ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, or indeed the whole re-recorded album, are on the way.

Swift decided to re-record a number of her old albums after the sale of her original master recordings by Scooter Braun and his company to a private equity firm. She shared the first of her re-recorded albums in April last year with ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’. Months later, it was followed by ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, which included a ten-minute rendition of ‘All Too Well’ and the song’s accompanying short film, starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.

In addition to her re-recorded music, Swift recently debuted a brand new song, ‘Carolina’, in the trailer for the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ hit 2018 novel Where The Crawdads Sing, starring Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar Jones.

Swift herself also appeared in the trailer for the new David O. Russell film Amsterdam, alongside John David Washington, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale. It’s her first acting role since playing Bombalurina in the live-action version of Cats in 2019.