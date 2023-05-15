Listen to teaser of new Foo Fighters song out this week

Foo Fighters have teased another new song from their forthcoming album ‘But Here We Are’.

The unnamed track, which follows recent comeback single ‘Rescue Me’, is set to drop this Wednesday (May 17).

The band have shared a 25 second snippet of the song which features the lyrics: “I woke up and walked a million miles today / I’ve been looking up and down for you / All this time it stills feels just like yesterday / That I walked a million miles with you.” You can listen to it below.

It will be the second single from the Foo Fighters’ first album since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

Produced by longtime collaborator Greg Kurstin and the band, ‘But Here We Are’ is described as “the first chapter of the band’s new life” and “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything [the band] endured over the last year” as “a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family”.

Revealing their plans to continue without Hawkins earlier this year, the band posted: “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

They concluded the statement by acknowledging how much Hawkins had meant to Foo Fighters’ fans and promised: “We know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia, in March 2022 while the band were on tour in South America. He was 50-years-old.

Queen‘s Roger Taylor recently responded to rumours that his son, Rufus, could be joining the band as their new live drummer.

Rufus – the godson of the late Taylor Hawkins, and current member of The Darkness – performed on-stage with Foo Fighters at last year’s Hawkins tribute concerts, which took place in London and Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, Pearl Jam‘s Matt Cameron denied reports that he is planning to replace Hawkins on drums.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters recently confirmed that UK live dates are “soon to be announced”.

They will be kicking off their North American tour on May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire. They will then play a string of festivals such as Boston Calling, Sea.Hear.Now and Bonnaroo as well as some headlining shows throughout the US.