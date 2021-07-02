Listen to Tenacious D’s Paul McCartney-approved Beatles medley

Paul McCartney himself has given his stamp of approval after Tenacious D shared a rendition of two songs from the medley that features on the Beatles‘ 1969 album ‘Abbey Road’.

The band begin their cover with the medley’s opener, ‘You Never Give Me Your Money’, Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ vocals harmonising as the latter plays acoustic guitar. Towards the end of the track they transition into the medley’s finale, ‘The End’.

The comedy rock duo’s tribute to the Fab Four is all for a good cause. The band are releasing their medley as a limited-edition vinyl, all proceeds from which will go to Doctors Without Borders. It’s available for pre-order here.

‘You Never Give Me Your Money/The End’ also arrives arrives alongside a characteristically outlandish, green screen-heavy music video. Watch that below:

Shortly after the medley was released, McCartney gave it his stamp of approval, hailing it as “fantastic” and praising Tenacious D for their take on the classic songs.

“It’s so imaginative and so well performed,” the Beatles singer and bassist wrote on social media. “What a great tribute to the original. Guys – I love it.”

Tenacious D’s Beatles medley marks the latest in a string of classic songs the duo have shared their take on recently. Last month, Gass released a cover of the Ramones classic ‘I Wanna Be Sedated’, changing the lyrics to transform the song into a COVID vaccination anthem.

“Twenty, twenty, twenty-four hours from now/ I’m getting vaccinated/ Waited so long that I wrote down this song/ I’m getting vaccinated,” Gass sings in his rendition, encouraging people to get their dose.

In October of last year, the band enlisted the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ Karen O and more for a cover of the Rocky Horror Picture Show theme ‘Time Warp’.