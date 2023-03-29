Listen to The Beths’ anthemic new single ‘Watching The Credits’

The Beths have shared a new single titled ‘Watching The Credits’. Check it out below.

The power pop anthem was recorded during the sessions for their 2022 album, ‘Expert In A Dying Field’, but “it didn’t quite fit on the album, so here it is for you to enjoy all on its own” – the band revealed.

“It’s a fun one,” they continued. “It’s got violins and a key change and everything.”

Born out of songwriter Elizabeth Stokes’ habit of learning everything about movies without actually watching them, ‘Watching The Credits’ is Stokes’ imaginary view from the director’s seat.

“For a long time, I didn’t really like watching movies, but I did like learning about movies,” she told Stereogum. “Podcasts, articles, YouTube videos, behind the scenes clips, critical analysis. I’d read the Wikipedia plot synopses instead of watching the movie.”

She added: “Long story short, I think I blurted all of that absorbed content out into this quite silly song. We recorded it as part of the 3rd album, but swapped it out last as it didn’t feel like it really fit.”

The Beths have also unveiled their NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

In a four-star review of their third album ‘Expert In A Dying Field’, NME shared: “The four-piece prove themselves to be as vital as ever. An open and engaging lyricist, Elizabeth Stokes leads an autopsy of her own break-up, exploring the messy, sticky parts that congeal around a wound before it fully heals.”

In other news, The Beths are headed on tour for a long run of dates across Europe and North America. Their schedule includes stops at Primavera Sound and Bonnaroo, as well as a handful of dates opening for The National and Death Cab for Cutie, before wrapping things up in October with a three-night residency at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg.