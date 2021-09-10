Listen to The Blessed Madonna’s remix of Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’

The Blessed Madonna has shared her official remix of Elton John and Dua Lipa‘s recent song ‘Cold Heart’ – you can listen to the track below.

John and Lipa’s song, which came out last month, was initially remixed by the Australian trio PNAU and is set to feature on John’s upcoming new collaborations album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’.

Speaking about her new remix, The Blessed Madonna said: “Like just about everyone on the planet, I stand in awe of Elton John and Dua Lipa.

“It was such an enormous honour to be asked to be a part of their collaboration which is such a beautiful project. I immediately loved the song and I tried very hard to do it justice.”

The producer and DJ added: “It is nothing but pure joy to be in the orbit of these icons and their great big, warm beautiful hearts. I appreciate all of you listening.”

John’s ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ will be released on October 22 via EMI Records, and is set to feature the likes of Gorillaz, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Nicki Minaj and Young Thug.

Last month, John surprised diners at a restaurant in Cannes by performing the vocals to ‘Cold Heart’ after a DJ cued up the song.

John and Lipa previously teamed up for the latter’s ‘Studio 2054’ livestream show last year, having taken part in a joint Instagram live session a month prior.

Earlier this year, Lipa headlined John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars pre-party.