Listen to the blistering new Blink-182 single ‘Generational Divide’

Blink-182 have released a frenetic new single called ‘Generational Divide’.

It’s a 50-second hardcore punk-influenced song that hears Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba exchange vocal lines while drummer Travis Barker pelts away on his skins.

‘Generational Divide’ follows ‘Blame It On My Youth’, released in May, which also muses on age and the passing of time.

The band’s last album, ‘California’, was released in 2016 and was the group’s first record with Skiba (Alkaline Trio) who replaced Tom DeLonge as guitarist and co-frontman in 2015.

The trio are about to embark on their co-headline North American tour with Lil Wayne, which begins on June 27 in Columbus, Ohio and runs until September.

Blink are set to play their 1999 album ‘Enema Of The State’ in full during the summer tour to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary.

Hoppus has also teased bringing the tour to the UK. “That’s our plan. I think. I would love to come over here and bring that tour,” he told RockSound earlier this week.

“We’re trying to come over next summer… Yeah we’re trying to come over next summer and do a tour,” he said.

In other Blink news, Barker has teamed up with Lil Nas X on a new track that features on the ‘Old Town Road’ rapper’s brand new EP, ‘7’.