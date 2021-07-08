The Boo Radleys have released their first new music in nearly 23 years – listen to their new single ‘A Full Syringe And Memories Of You’ below.

Tim Brown (bass/guitar/keyboards), Simon “Sice” Rowbottom (guitar/vocals) and Rob Cieka (drums) have revived the band for 2021, with founding guitarist Martin Carr not part of the current line-up.

‘A Full Syringe And Memories Of You’ is The Boo Radleys’ first new music since the release of their sixth album ‘Kingsize’ in October 1998.

“‘A Full Syringe And Memories Of You’ tackles the religious hypocrisy that privileges the longevity of life above all other measures of worth and seeks to redress the distorted view that life is always worth living whatever the cost,” Sice said in a statement about the new song.

A press release adds that The Boo Radleys are “promising a full-blooded return”, with an upcoming EP set to be released in the near future.

The Merseyside band are also in the middle of sessions for a new album, while rehearsals for a tour later this year are at “an advanced stage”.

Announcing their break-up in 1999, The Boo Radleys said in a statement: “The Boo Radleys have gone their separate ways. They feel they have achieved everything they can as The Boo Radleys and are to pursue other projects.

“The decision was not an easy one, the band have been friends for almost 20 years and still hold a great love for one another. Tim, Bob, Sice and Martin would like to express their love and gratitude to their fans for their support over the last ten years. Boo! Forever.”