Listen to The Chemical Brothers’ thunderous new track ‘All Of A Sudden’

The Chemical Brothers have shared their second new track of 2023 – listen to the thunderous ‘All Of A Sudden’ below.

‘All Of A Sudden’ appears as the B-side of the duo’s recent comeback single ‘No Reason’, which was released in March and their first new material since their 2021 two-song release ‘The Darkness That You Fear’.

The B-side is as relentless and upbeat as its rave-ready counterpart, and joins ‘No Reason’ on a limited edition 12-inch red vinyl, which was released on Friday (April 28) – you can buy a copy here.

The Chemical Brothers are currently working on the follow-up to their 2019 album ‘No Geography’, but it’s not clear whether these two tracks will appear on the record. The album is set to arrive later this year to mark the band’s 30th anniversary.

For now, listen to ‘All Of A Sudden’ below.

The duo are scheduled to perform at this year’s Coachella, Isle Of Wight Festival and Wilderness Festival among a string of European and US dates.

They also recently announced details of a 2023 UK headline arena tour. Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons will be performing six shows across the UK and Ireland, kicking off at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on October 26, with stops in Manchester, Leeds, Dublin and Birmingham, before wrapping up at London’s O2 on November 4.

See the dates below and purchase tickets here.

OCTOBER 2023

26 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

27 – AO Arena, Manchester

28 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

NOVEMBER 2023

1 – 3Arena, Dublin

3 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

4 – The O2, London