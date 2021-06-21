Listen to the ‘Fast & Furious 9’ soundtrack, featuring The Prodigy, A$AP Rocky and Pop Smoke

The soundtrack for the Fast & Furious 9 has been released, featuring the likes of The Prodigy, A$AP Rocky, Pop Smoke and more – you can listen to it below.

The latest instalment in the long-running action film saga is set for release in the UK on June 24 and in the US a day later.

The original motion picture soundtrack for F9 was released on Thursday (June 17), with the collection including a guest verse from A$AP Rocky on Skepta and the late Pop Smoke’s song ‘Lane Switcha’.

Elsewhere, The Prodigy and RZA’s ‘Breathe’ makes the cut, while the likes of Anitta, Migos rapper Offset, Trippie Redd, Ty Dolla $ign and Don Toliver all feature.

You can see the tracklist for the F9 soundtrack and listen to the collection below.

‘Fast Lane’ – Don Toliver, Lil Durk & Latto ‘Lane Switcha (Feat. A$AP Rocky, Juicy J & Project Pat)’ – Skepta & Pop Smoke ‘Hit Em Hard’ – Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk & King Von ‘I Won’ – Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow & 24kGoldn ‘Rapido’ – Amenazzy, Farruko, Myke Towers & Rochy RD ‘Breathe (Liam H and Rene LaVice Re-Amp) [Feat. RZA]’ – The Prodigy ‘Real’ – Justin Quiles, Dalex & Konshens ‘Bussin Bussin’ – Lil Tecca ‘Furiosa’ – Anitta ‘Ride Da Night (Feat. Polo G & Teejay3k)’ – Kevin Gates ‘Bushido’ – Good Gas & JP THE WAVY ‘Speed It Up (Feat. Rico Nasty)’ – NLE Choppa ‘Mala’ – Jarina De Marco ‘Exotic Race (Feat. Sean Paul & Dixson Waz)’ – Murci

Last week Cardi B spoke about her role in F9, describing her character Leysa as “a powerful, strong woman”.