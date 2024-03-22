Listen to The Gaslight Anthem’s heavy cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’

The Gaslight Anthem have shared a heavy cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’.

The New Jersey rockers’ cover of the 2016 hit, which served as the lead single on her 2017 EP ‘Don’t Smile At Me, starts off with a haunting vocalisation before jumping straight into a loud drumbeat and chugging guitar while frontman Brian Fallon juxtaposes Eilish’s original soft vocals with his raspy voice. The song also features backing vocals by psych-jam bassist/bandleader Karina Rykman.

Speaking about their decision to cover ‘Ocean Eyes’ in a statement (via Stereogum), Fallon shared: “I was driving my daughter to school and she played it for me on the way and I really took to the song. Then one day we were talking ideas for a cover with our friends and I said, wouldn’t it be cool to do a heavier version of ‘Ocean Eyes’? I tried it out and everybody loved the idea.”

Advertisement

Speaking to Live For Live Music about her involvement on the cover, Rykman said: “Brian said they were doing a Billie Eillish cover and asked if I wanted to sing on it with him. Obviously I said yes immediately! So cool of him, and I love the way it turned out. The EP is produced by Butch Walker and I love the sonic decisions he made. I’m honored to play a small part!”

The cover is featured on The Gaslight Anthem’s latest EP ‘History Books – Short Stories’. The four track EP also features the tracks ‘Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts’ and the acoustic versions of their songs ‘Positive Charge’ and ‘History Books’.

The EP follows their 2023 album ‘History Books‘ which marked their first album in nine years.

In other news, The Gaslight Anthem are currently on their UK and EU tour. Check out the remaining dates below and visit here for tickets.

The Gaslight Anthem 2024 UK and EU tour dates are:

MARCH

23 – WOLVERHAMPTON – Civic at the Halls (England)

25 – LONDON – Roundhouse (England)

26 – LONDON – Roundhouse (England)

29 – DUBLIN – 3Olympia Theatre (Republic of Ireland)

Advertisement

JULY 2024

10 – NOTTINGHAM – Rock City (England)

11 – CHELTENHAM – 2000Trees, Upcote Farm (England)

Elsewhere, lead singer and rhythm guitarist Brian Fallon opened up about the first time that he met fellow NJ native Bruce Springsteen.

Fallon recalled to NME his reaction to Springsteen joining the band at Glastonbury 2009 to perform ‘The ’59 Sound’.

“We were playing in 10 minutes, so when he showed up, I couldn’t think,” Fallon said. “My musical professional brain took over because my regular brain freaked out, and I said to him: ‘Do you know the song? Then let’s go!’ It was a small tent and felt pretty epic afterwards. I freaked out.”

He continued: “I had to go straight back to the bus and lie on the floor thinking: ‘What the hell just happened? Am I in a club now? Do I get a card or a badge now?’ I should at least get a Nando’s Black Card after playing with Bruce Springsteen at Glastonbury!”