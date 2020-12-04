Listen to The Hu’s Mongolian cover of Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’

The Hu have shared a cover of Metallica‘s ‘Sad But True’ in Mongolian – listen below.

The Hu’s cover of ‘Sad But True’ hears them use traditional Mongolian instrumentation along with their signature style of throat singing. The same distorted guitar melody from the original song helps drive the song forward, but the folk rock band sing the lyrics in their native language of Mongolian.

‘Sad But True’ was originally released in February 1993 and appeared on Metallica’s eponymous fifth album. The track has 142 million streams on Spotify and more than 51 million views on YouTube to date.

“Like millions of people around the world, Metallica has been a huge influence and inspiration for us as music fans and musicians,” The Hu’s Gala said. “We admire their 40 years of relentless touring and the timeless, unique music they have created. It is a great honour to show them our respect and gratitude by recording a version of ‘Sad But True’ in our language and in the style of The Hu.”

Listen to The Hu’s cover of ‘Sad But True’ below:

The cover has launched a new compilation series called ‘The Best Of Better Noise Music: 15 Years Of Rock’, which celebrates 15 years of The Hu’s record label, Better Noise Music. The compilation features exciting new versions of songs from the label’s diverse rock catalogue.

