Listen to The Killers’ euphoric and trancey new song ‘Spirit’

The Killers have shared a euphoric and trancey new song today (December 8) called ‘Spirit’ – listen to it below.

The song, whose opening seems to nod to Underworld’s Born Slippy, sees frontman Brandon Flowers sing: “Where does the spirit go? Is it someplace holy? / Is it holy and free?” on a song that mediates on life, dreams and ageing.

‘Spirit’ has previously been played live by Flowers and co. on tour, but today marks the official release of the song that is the last track on the band’s new greatest hits album, ‘Rebel Diamonds‘.

Advertisement

The album celebrates their 20-year career, including classics such as ‘Mr Brightside‘, ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Human’ to more recent standalone hits such as ‘Boy‘ and ‘Your Side Of Town‘.

Listen to new song ‘Spirit’ here:

In their career, The Killers have released several albums including their seminal debut, ‘Hot Fuss‘ (2004), ‘Sam’s Town’ (2006), ‘Day and Age’ (2008) ‘Battle Born’ (2012), ‘Don’t Waste Your Wishes‘ (2016), ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘ (2017), the five-star ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ (2020) and their most recent effort, ‘Pressure Machine‘ (2021).

In a trailer for the album, frontman Brandon Flowers can be heard saying: “See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives, and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.”

The announcement follows from the news that Flowers reportedly scrapped an entire Killers album after previously promising new music: “Halfway through recording I realised, ‘I can’t do this,’” Flowers said, adding: “This isn’t the kind of record… I think this will be the… I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.”

Advertisement

He added: “This is the crisis I’m in. The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like [2021 album] ‘Pressure Machine’.

Meanwhile, The Killers have shared that they are “open” to doing a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The MSG Sphere is a $2.3billion (£1.8billion) dome with an 18,000 capacity and 160,000 speakers. It’s complete with an LED screen that completely wraps around inside the dome. The Sphere opened on September 29 with a residency performed by U2.

After being asked In a new Q&A interview with The Guardian if the ‘Smile Like You Mean It’ hitmakers would ever do a residency at the mega venue in their hometown of Las Vegas, The Killers frontman, Brandon Flowers said: “You can take the boys out of Vegas, but it will always be a part of us. When we were kids, it was a small town.”

He continued: “For a while it was the fastest-growing city in America. I was lucky enough to see U2 at the Sphere. Absolutely we would be open to doing something like that. It would be a big undertaking, but it would be a blast.”

Elsewhere, The Killers have announced a handful of extra dates and their opening support act for their ‘Rebel Diamonds‘ greatest hits UK and Ireland arena tour.

The Killers added four extra dates in Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow and London to their celebratory 2024 tour due to exceptional demand during early ticket pre-sales. Visit here for tickets.