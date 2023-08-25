Listen to The Killers’ synth-heavy new song, ‘Your Side of Town’

The Killers have today (August 25) released their new single, ‘Your Side Of Town’ – listen to the synth-filled track below.

The song comes after the band teased an ambiguous new black and white video featuring a dancer dressed in carnival-style attire in the desert earlier this week (August 31).

Produced by The Killers with Stuart Price and Shawn Everett, the new single sees the band experiment with new sounds, tapping into the synth-heavy music that inspired them. “And yet, somehow, it feels completely our own,” the band wrote on social media earlier this week.

Listen to The Killers’ new song ‘Your Side of Town’ below.

‘Your Side of Town’ marks the band’s first single of the year, as well as their first release since last year’s standalone single ‘boy’.

The Killers’ last album, ‘Pressure Machine‘, came out in 2021. In a four-star review, NME described the record as a “fascinating, character-driven homecoming”, adding: “After two decades of bombast, the band’s contemplative concept album finds frontman Brandon Flowers reconnecting with his roots.”

‘Your Side Of Town’ also comes ahead of The Killers’ return to the UK this weekend, where they will headline the Reading & Leeds festivals for the second time after previously closing the show in 2008.

Following their Reading & Leeds sets, The Killers will make their debut in Edinburgh before returning to Belfast and Ireland for two more shows in early September. You can get your tickets to The Killers’ UK 2023 shows here.

The Killers’ UK 2023 tour dates are:

AUGUST

26 – Reading Festival

27 – Leeds Festival

29 – Edinburg – Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds

SEPTEMBER

1 – Belfast – Boucher Road Playing Fields

3 – Electric Picnic Festival – Stradbally