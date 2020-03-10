Listen to The Killers teasing new track ‘Caution’, out this Thursday

The Killers have shared a snippet of a brand new track called ‘Caution’, which is due for release later this week. Check out the video below.

Brandon Flowers and co. are set to release their sixth studio album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ over the spring, and will be heading out on a UK stadium tour in May.

Taking to Twitter today (March 10), the Las Vegas outfit offered up the first taste of their imminent comeback track.

A 30-second snippet of ‘Caution’ is set against black and white footage of the band working on the single in the studio. “I’m throwing caution,” frontman Flowers sings over a typically-epic synth-infused instrumental.

At the end of the teaser, the group confirm that the track will be arriving this coming Thursday (March 12).

Last month, The Killers added a Doncaster date to their upcoming UK tour. They’ll perform a show at the town’s Keepmoat Stadium on May 26, ahead of their previously confirmed outdoor gigs, which include two performances at both the Emirates Stadium in London and Dublin’s Malahide Castle.

In January, Brandon Flowers said that the band have captured the sound of “Manchester and Bruce Springsteen” on ‘Imploding The Mirage’. An exact release date for the album has not yet been confirmed.

The Killers’ 2020 UK tour dates are as follows:

Tuesday May 26 – DONCASTER, KEEPMOAT STADIUM – EXTRA DATE

Thursday May 28 – FALKIRK, THE FALKIRK STADIUM – with Blossoms

Saturday May 30 – MANCHESTER, EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD – with Blossoms

Monday June 1 – NORWICH, CARROW ROAD STADIUM – with Blossoms

Wednesday June 3 – SOUTHAMPTON, ST MARY’S STADIUM – with Blossoms

Friday June 5 – LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM – with Sam Fender

Saturday June 6 – LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM – with Sam Fender

Tuesday June 9 – BRISTOL, ASHTON GATE STADIUM – with Manic Street Preachers

Thursday June 11 – COVENTRY, COVENTRY RICOH STADIUM – with Manic Street Preachers

Saturday June 13 – MIDDLESBROUGH, RIVERSIDE STADIUM – with Manic Street Preachers

Tuesday June 16 – DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE – with Sam Fender

Wednesday June 17 – DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE – with Sam Fender