Alison Mosshart, who is best known as one-half of The Kills, has released her debut solo single – listen to it below.

Titled ‘Rise’, Mosshart’s new song was recorded for, and is prominently featured in, today’s (April 9) final episode of FacebookWatch drama Sacred Lies, which stars Juliette Lewis, Ryan Kwanten, Jordan Alexander, and Kristin Bauer van Straten.

Using this period of self-isolation to teach herself video editing, Mosshart pulled together some of her favourite self-shot footage from a recent trip to Los Angeles and edited it into a video for ‘Rise’. Watch the clip below.

Mosshart, who is also the lead singer of blues-punk foursome The Dead Weather, first wrote the initial sketch for ‘Rise’ back in 2013.

She recalled: “I didn’t ever forget it. I remember right where I was when I wrote it, sitting at my desk in London, missing someone badly.”

Last year, Mosshart’s Dead Weather bandmate Jack White received an honorary doctorate for his contributions to the arts from Detroit’s Wayne State University.

The White Stripes, Raconteurs and Dead Weather musician attended the university in the mid-90s, but soon dropped out to pursue his music career.