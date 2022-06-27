Listen to The Kooks’ disco-tinged new single ‘Cold Heart’

The Kooks have released a new single, taken from their upcoming sixth studio album – listen to ‘Cold Heart’ below.

The indie-pop track has a disco influence and is due to appear on ’10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’. The album was announced in January alongside the release of new EP ‘Connection – Echo in the Dark Part 1’.

’10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’ is due out on 22 July via Lonely Cat/AWAL Recordings and includes the songs ‘Jesse James’ and ‘Modern Days’. You can pre-order the album here.

Frontman Luke Pritchard said of the new single: “Very excited to drop Cold Heart out into the world this week. The song is about reaching forgiveness and humour when you finally have some perspective.

“At the end of the track we bring in the incredibly talented kids choir to represent the inner child talking to our future selves. Musically it was fun to incorporate some new progressive sounds to the mix but with the DNA of the band we’ve always had. We wanna make people dance with this one. We’ve all been there with someone who is compelling but unreachable, hope you all dig the track!”

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Pritchard was asked where the choir came from. He said: “The Pauline Quirke Academy – Pauline [of Birds Of A Feather fame] is the actor, who’s started a singing group for kids. They came to our studio and did an amazing job.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, he said of the album: “It’s called ’10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’ as I like the idea of it being a cassette playlist. That’s an idea that came about from the front covers of old sci-fi novels I’d been reading in the pandemic.”

The release of the ‘Connection’ EP came as The Kooks began a delayed 15th anniversary tour for their debut album ‘Inside In/Inside Out’, which started on January 31, finishing with three shows at Brixton Academy on February 17-19.

In other news, Y Not Festival unveiled the third wave of acts for its line-up this summer, with The Kooks announced as headliners for Thursday. They join previously announced headliners Courteeners, Blossoms and Stereophonics.