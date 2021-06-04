Listen to the late MF DOOM remix The Avalanches’ ‘Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life’

The Avalanches have released a new remix for their track ‘Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life’, featuring late rapper MF DOOM.

The track lands alongside a deluxe reissue of The Avalanches’ 2000 debut album, ‘Since I Left You’. Released today (June 4), the 20th Anniversary Edition of the album features a sprawling slate of bonus tracks, including newly minted remixes from Stereolab, Prince Paul and Deakin.

Listen to the MF DOOM remix of ‘Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life’ below:

Last month, the duo released a colourful remix of the track ‘Frontier Psychiatrist’ produced by Beastie Boys collaborator Mario Caldato Jr.

The Avalanches released their Australian Music Prize-winning third studio album, ‘We Will Always Love You’, last December.

It spawned the singles ‘Reflecting Light’ featuring Sananda Maitreya and Vashti Bunyan; ’Wherever You Go’ featuring Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry and Clypso (which was followed by a music video on which the band collaborated with the International Space Orchestra); ‘The Divine Chord’ featuring MGMT and Johnny Marr; ‘We Go On’ featuring Cola Boyy and Mick Jones (the former of whom recently dropped a new single boasting production from The Avalanches); and ‘Interstellar Love’ featuring Leon Bridges (which received a stylised performance on ABC’s The Sound).

Earlier this month, it was announced that The Avalanches will perform a set for Splendour XR, a new livestreamed spin-off of Splendour In The Grass, due to take place across the last weekend of July.

The Avalanches also announced they’ve been confirmed as Luminary Artists In Residence for Illuminate Adelaide, a new event that will celebrate innovation in music, art and light this July. As part of their residence, The Avalanches will perform ‘Since I Left You’ live with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra on July 30.

The first posthumous album from MF DOOM, a collaboration with hip-hop supergroup Czarface entitled ‘Super What?’, was released on May 7.

In its review, NME called the album “good fun”, highlighting DOOM’s “excellent, breathless passage” on the track ‘DOOM Unto Others’, which writer James McMahon declared was “as idiosyncratic as anything the man committed to tape”.

In April, it was announced that an alternate version of the music video for MF DOOM’s ‘Dead Bent’ would be offered as an NFT (non-fungible token), with half the proceeds from its sale going to the rapper’s estate.

In February, a petition was launched to rename a street in Long Beach, New York – where the artist was raised – after MF DOOM. That same month, a new video was released for his track with Madlib’s Madvillain, ‘All Caps’.

According to Madlib, MF DOOM was “85 per cent done” with a sequel to their collaborative album ‘Madvillainy’ at the time of his death.