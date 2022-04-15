Listen to The Lathums soaring new single, ‘Sad Face Baby’

The Lathums have today (April 15) shared a soaring new single called ‘Sad Face Baby’ – check it out below.

Performed for the first time last summer, the track is the first new music release for the band this year and features the work of their new producer, Jim Abbiss (Adele, Arctic Monkeys, Bombay Bicycle Club).

Reflecting on ‘Sad Face Baby’ and the last two years of the band, frontman Alex Moore said: “The Lathums has been a world of opportunity for us, but things still get to you.

Advertisement

“We have had to come to understand each other more and the ways the world works around us. Naivety and innocence have been lost and ‘Sad Face Baby’ is the sharper edge of what we can do as a band.”

The band are about to begin a short headline spring tour ahead of a long run of dates that will see them support The Killers on their European arena tour, as well as performing at festivals including TRNSMT, Neighbourhood, Reading and Leeds and Boardmasters.

Check out the dates of their tour below and buy tickets here.

APRIL

23 – Galway, Ireland, Roisin Dubh

24 – Limerick, Ireland, Dolans

25 – Dublin, Ireland, The Academy

27 – Belfast, Limelight 1

30 – Liverpool, Sound City

Advertisement

Reviewing their debut album, NME said: “While the initial rise of The Lathums has already drawn comparisons with the Arctic Monkeys, this record is very much steeped in the jangly sound of The Smiths and The Housemartins: jaunty guitars and anthems with swelling festival crowds in mind.

“…Yet while The Lathums may crib from their working class heroes, they don’t solely rely on them. Defiant standout track ‘Fight On’ – which has become a staple anthem in their live set – shows the strength of Moore’s own ability to write a tune. The element of personal loss that runs through the heartbreaking ‘I’ll Never Forget The Time I Spent With You’ and ska-spitting ‘I See Your Ghost’ shows Moore has his own trauma to tell, even if he is doing so reluctantly.”