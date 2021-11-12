Listen to The Lathums’ uplifting new Christmas single ‘Krampus’

The Lathums have shared a new Christmas single ahead of the festive season.

‘Krampus’, which you can listen to below, was inspired by the BBC‘s dark comedy series Inside No.9’s ‘The Devil Of Christmas’ episode from 2016.

“It was about halfway through the first lockdown when Johnny [Cunliffe] played the bassline in rehearsals and I thought it sounded like a Christmas song,” says frontman Alex Moore of the festive single. “Scott [Concepcion] and I had been round at his house watching the Inside No.9 Christmas special, which is where I found out about the horror of Krampus. If we were to do a Christmas song, I wanted to do it with that dark side.”

He continues: “I am not a massive Christmas fan, but always eventually get my paper hat on and join in the fun, I can’t help it. After the year we’ve had we’ve got so much cause to celebrate, so this single is one last ‘thank you’ to everyone that’s supported us for the year. See you all, even bigger and better, in 2022”

The Lathums recently beat Drake to the Number One spot with their debut album ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be‘ last month.

Reviewing the record, NME awarded it four stars and dubbed it a “charming debut from Wigan’s finest”.

It added: “The four-piece deliver a spritely debut that pays tribute to their existing guitar heroes.”

The band are currently in the middle of their UK tour which culminates in a show at Blackpool Empress Ballroom in April 2022.

They Lathums will play:

NOVEMBER 2021

12 – Hull, Social

14 – Leicester, O2 Academy 2

15 – Stoke, Sugarmill

16 – Cardiff, Globe

17 – Oxford O2 Academy 2 ]

DECEMBER 2021

3 – Dunfermline, PJ Molloys

4 – Dundee, Fat Sam’s

6 – Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree

7 – Edinburgh, The Liquid Room

18 – Liverpool, St Brides Church

20 – Glasgow, Saint Lukes

APRIL 2022

9 – Blackpool, Empress Ballroom