Listen to The Lazy Eyes new single ‘Starting Over’

The Lazy Eyes have shared a striking new preview of their forthcoming debut album, ‘SongBook’ – a buzzy and melodic psych-pop sizzler titled ‘Starting Over’.

Like most of the tracks on ‘SongBook’, the new single was initially written when The Lazy Eyes were still in high school. “I remember having an inkling for the verse on acoustic guitar and thinking ‘meh’ so I just left it be. After a while though, the song came back to me after jamming on the piano,” explained vocalist and guitarist Itay Shachar in a statement.

“I fleshed it out (admittedly with some pretty cringe-y lyrics back then) and whipped up a GarageBand demo for the boys. After that, we put it on Soundcloud and it was building some traction… Soon after we wiped everything in the search for a new start – you could say we were ‘Starting Over’.”

The track arrives today (March 25) alongside a suitably trippy video directed by Jesse Taylor Smith, who also helmed the clips for ‘Where’s My Brain???’ and ‘Nobody Taught Me’. It stands out with a fuzzy, deliberately kitschy aesthetic – which Smith accomplished by smearing the lens of his camera with Vaseline.

Take a look at the video for ‘Starting Over’ below:

Elaborating on the video’s concept, Smith said: “I was inspired by ’80s portrayals of Ancient Rome and wanted to explore the concept of starting over using repetition and rhythm. The band were super receptive to my idea so I smeared a heap of Vaseline on my lenses, fired up a fog machine and prepared to start again and again and again.”

‘Starting Over’ is the third single shared from ‘SongBook’, following the release of ‘Fuzz Jam’ last November and ‘Hippo’ back in January. The album itself is due out independently on April 22 – the same day they begin their Australian headline tour in support of it. Find details and tickets for that run on The Lazy Eyes’ website.

NME recently featured ‘SongBook’ on its list of the most anticipated Australian releases of 2022, with writer Alex Gallagher describing the record’s sound as “deliciously warped, blissed-out psych-rock”.