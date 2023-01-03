Listen to The Lemon Twigs’ delicate new single ‘Corner Of My Eye’

The Lemon Twigs have shared a new single called ‘Corner Of My Eye’ – you can listen to it below.

The song marks the first material from the Long Island duo – comprising brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario – since their third album ‘Songs For The General Public’, which came out in 2020.

Inspired by ’60s-era soft rock, the delicate ‘Corner Of My Eye’ was written and produced entirely by The Lemon Twigs. The track is accompanied by a vintage-looking, cemetery-set official video directed by Hilla Eden and Brian D’Addario.

“We recorded this track winter of 2021 in our old rehearsal studio in Midtown, NYC,” the band explained in a joint statement.

“Apart from the vibraphone, the instrumental track was recorded live with Andres Valbuena on drums and Daryl Johns on upright bass. We laid down the vocals late that night once the traffic outside had died down.”

The Lemon Twigs added: “We’ve had the song for a while now, so we’re excited to share it with fans who may have heard it live over the years!”

The brothers confirmed yesterday (January 2) that they’d be returning today (3) with ‘Corner Of My Eye’.

Details of a fourth studio album from the group – who have signed a new deal with Brooklyn-based indie label Captured Tracks – have not yet been shared.

In a three-star review of ‘Songs For The General Public’, NME praised the “rich, creative and often funny” ideas on display, but noted how the project’s “musical staying power is lacking”.