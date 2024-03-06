Listen to The Libertines’ rowdy new single ‘Oh Shit’

The Libertines have shared a rowdy new single titled ‘Oh Shit’ – check it out below.

Released today (March 6), the track comes as the latest single to be released from the indie veterans’ upcoming album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ – following on from ‘Run, Run, Run’, ‘Night Of The Hunter’ and ‘Shiver’.

Written by Carl Barat and Pete Doherty, the song is quintessentially The Libertines from start to end and sees the members create an earworm anthem, which pumps a much-needed dose of energy into increasingly difficult times.

Made to be played live, the track kicks in with an upbeat, high-energy guitar riff, before the frontman opens with the line “Imo loves the feeling of rolling in the sun/ Rolling in the oceans/ she rolls until she’s numb.”

“And she went/ Oh shit, oh shit/ Let’s make some money/ Just enough to get us by,” he sings in the anthemic chorus. “I want you when you smile/ You got the dollars in your eyes.”

Set for release on April 5, The Libertines first announced news of their new album – which is the long-mooted follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ – back in October by dropping the lead single ‘Run, Run, Run’. Pre-order the album here.

The band also spoke to NME at the time, and recalled if they consider themselves to be the band they were always destined to become.

“I don’t think we really know what kind of band we want to be; we just want to write beautiful songs in the moment. It just so happens that at this moment, we’re all facing the same direction,” said Barat.

“There’s been a lot of focus and everyone’s been working on finding their own personal place in the world as well. Everyone has very different lives and we managed to find something to unite over. That’s what The Albion Rooms has been really good for – having that in bricks and mortar, and co-owned by everyone. It feels like it’s part of this journey that’s been going on for a while now.”

As well as sharing news of the LP, the indie giants also announced a series of UK and Ireland tour dates, set to kick off in the autumn.

The shows open with a slot at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on September 23, and continue the next day with a show in Belfast.

From there, the remainder of the headline tour dates take place across October and November, and include shows in cities including Cardiff, Bristol, Glasgow, London, Newcastle and more. They will end the leg with three back-to-back nights at Manchester’s Albert Hall (November 7, 8 and 9). Visit here to buy any remaining tickets to the tour dates.

Ahead of the tour dates, The Libertines will also embark on a series of in-store shows to celebrate the album release and headline the ‘On The Beach Festival’ in Brighton on Sunday, July 28. Visit here for more information and to find tickets.