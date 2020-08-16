Listen to The Magic Gang’s new track, ‘(The World) Outside My Door’

The Magic Gang have shared another new song ahead of the release of their second album, ‘Death Of The Party’.

‘(The World) Outside My Door’ will be the last preview of the new album, which comes out next Friday (August 21) via Warner – listen to it below.

The new track follows ‘What Have You Got To Lose’, ‘Take Back The Track’, lead single Think’ and recent effort ‘Make Time For Change’.

“This song was written while the Extinction Rebellion protests were happening around London,” frontman Jack Kaye says of ‘(The World) Outside My Door’.

“I had this real sense that everybody around me was taking part in history while I was holed up in my bedroom trying to write an album. It’s quite a guilt-laden song about feeling that you should be doing more.”

The band recently shared a host of 2021 tour dates, which included newly-announced headline shows, taking place in between rescheduled support slots with Blossoms. See the full list of dates below.

MARCH 2021

Sunday 7 – Dublin, Academy 2

Monday 8 – Carlisle, Old Fire Station

Tuesday 9 – Liverpool, Arts Club

Thursday 11 – Cardiff, Tramshed

Friday 12 – Birmingham, 02 Institute 2

Saturday 13 – Gloucester, Guildhall

Monday 15 – Nottingham, Rock City

Tuesday 16 – Southampton, The 1865

Wednesday 17 – Brighton, Chalk

Thursday 18 – London, EartH

Friday 19 – Norwich, Waterfront

Sunday 21 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Tuesday 23 – Newcastle, O2 Academy 1 (with Blossoms)

Wednesday 24 – Glasgow, O2 Academy (with Blossoms)

Thursday 25 – Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

Friday 26 – Hull, Arena (with Blossoms)

Saturday 27 – Leeds, O2 Academy (with Blossoms)

Monday 29 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (with Blossoms)

Tuesday 30 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (with Blossoms)

Wednesday 31 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (with Blossoms)

APRIL 2021

Thursday 1 – Oxford, O2 Academy

Friday 2 – Birmingham, 02 Academy (with Blossoms)

Saturday 3 – Manchester, Arena (with Blossoms)

Earlier during the coronavirus lockdown, The Magic Gang shared a series of personalised love songs that they wrote for fans separated from their loved ones during the quarantine period.