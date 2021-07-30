Listen to The National’s Matt Berninger cover The Velvet Underground’s ‘I’m Waiting for the Man’

The National frontman Matt Berninger has shared a cover of The Velvet Underground‘s ‘I’m Waiting for the Man’. The rendition was recorded as part of an upcoming covers compilation celebrating the proto-punk icons by their original label, Verve Records.

READ MORE: The National’s Matt Berninger on going solo: “These songs are about the people that made me… me”

While it’s the first time the studio version has been made available, it’s not the first time Berninger has shared his take on the song. In November of last year, he performed it live as part of an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

In March, he released a cover of The Velvet Underground’s ‘European Son’ as part of the deluxe edition of his debut album ‘Serpentine Prison’.

Listen to Berninger’s take on ‘I’m Waiting for the Man’ below:

‘I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico’ was announced earlier this month alongside a cover of ‘Run Run Run’ by Kurt Vile. Set to be released on September 24, other contributors on the compilation include Iggy Pop, Sharon Van Etten, Michael Stipe, St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett and more.

The Velvet Underground were recently the subject of a documentary by filmmaker Todd Haynes. Reviewing the film, NME wrote: “The pervading narrative of Todd Haynes’ documentary is one of Lou Reed sticking doggedly to an off-hand comment repeated at the beginning of the movie, in which he explained to a record company executive that his aim was to “get rich and be a rock star” by any means.”

Advertisement

Berninger, meanwhile, released debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’ in October of last year. A deluxe edition arrived in March, featuring two new originals and four covers.