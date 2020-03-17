Listen to The National’s Matt Berninger’s social distancing playlist

The National‘s Matt Berninger has shared his own social distancing playlist as the coronavirus crisis continues – you can listen below.

Berninger, whose band were recently forced to cancel a string of shows due to COVID-19, took to Instagram Stories earlier today (March 17) to announce the special collection.

“Getting a chance to catch up on so much amazing music,” the frontman wrote. “I’m doing a weekly Spotify playlist called Social Distancing Distortion.”

The playlist begins with Social Distortion’s ‘Story Of My Life’ and goes on to include Chris Isaak’s ‘Graduation Day’, Nick Drake’s ‘Saturday Sun’ and Lucy Dacus’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore’.

Also featured are Neil Young, Cowboy Junkies and more.

This comes as a number of other artists – including Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Neil Young and Yungblud – have stepped up with their attempts to entertain and unite fans as many continue to self-isolate.

Yesterday, Chris Martin took to Instagram Live to play a special stripped-back set of Coldplay classics. In the clip, he revealed that he and his bandmates were “stuck in different countries” as a result of the global pandemic.

The National, meanwhile, were due to perform two shows in Tokyo today and tomorrow (March 16/17) before the current outbreak forced them to pull the plug. “We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan,” they said in a statement.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised UK citizens to avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.