Listen to The National’s moving new single ‘New Order T-Shirt’

The National have shared a second preview of their new album ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’ – listen to the moving ‘New Order T-Shirt’ below.

The band’s ninth album, and first since 2019’s ‘I Am Easy To Find’, will be released on April 28 via 4AD and feature cameos from Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens. Swift will appear on ‘The Allcott’ while Bridgers is set to feature on ‘This Isn’t Helping’ and ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend’. Stevens, meanwhile, will be a guest on the album opener ‘Once Upon A Poolside’.

Discussing the new song, which follows first single ‘Tropic Morning News’ in previewing the new LP, guitarist Aaron Dessner said: “To me the line ‘I keep what I can of you’ means something about everyone I’ve ever known or loved.

Advertisement

“There’s a simplicity to ‘New Order T-Shirt’ that reminds me of our earlier records, but with the full maturity and experience we have now. It feels like a really important song for the future of our band.”

The band have also launched an actual T-shirt paying tribute to the Manchester legends, with proceeds going to charity. You can order yours here.

Listen to ‘New Order T-Shirt’ below.

Speaking to NME about new music last year, The National’s guitarist Bryce Dessner said: “What I can say is that we’re at a high watermark in terms of our creativity as a band. There’s a lot happening, and a lot of music. We’re allowing ourselves to dream about it, take risks, try things and give the songs time to develop.”

Explaining that the new material featured traces of elements from their past records, he added: “The songs are vulnerable and direct like on ‘Boxer’, but with experimental moments like ‘Sleep Well Beast’ and raw moments like ‘Alligator’. In a way, it’s the whole history of the band but with a new exploration in it. Some of them are our most accessible, others are more poetic with different arrangements.”

Advertisement

Later this year, The National will take ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’ on a global tour beginning in the US before coming to the UK for a handful of September gigs. They recently added a second show at London’s Alexandra Palace on September 27 with support from Soccer Mommy. Tickets for the new date are on sale now and are available to purchase here.

The National will play:

MAY 2023

20 – Chicago Auditorium Theatre *

21 – Chicago Auditorium Theatre *

24 – Washington The Anthem *

26 – Boston Calling Festival

28 – Bottlerock Festival

30 – Los Angeles Greek Theatre *

JUNE 2023

2 – Troutdale McMenamins Edgefield *

3 – Troutdale McMenamins Edgefield *

4 – Redmond Marymoor Park *

5 – Burnaby Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

AUGUST 2023

1 – The Met Philadelphia ~

3 – New Haven Westville Music Bowl ~

7 – The Fillmore Detroit ~

8 – Madison The Sylvee ~

9 – Minneapolis The Armory ~

11 – Denver Mission Ballroom ~

15 – Nashville Ascend Amphitheater ~

16 – Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~

18 – New York Madison Square Garden with very special guest Patti Smith

SEPTEMBER 2023

21 – Dublin 3 Arena *

23 – Leeds First Direct Arena *

24 – Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena *

26 – London Alexandra Palace *

29 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome ^

30 – Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle ^

OCTOBER 2023

1 – Munich Zenith ^

4 – Madrid WiZink Center ^

5 – Porto Super Bock Arena ^

6 – Lisbon Campo Pequeno ^

Support:

*Soccer Mommy

~The Beths

^ Bartees Strange