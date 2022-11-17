Listen to The Offspring’s festive cover of ‘Please Come Home for Christmas’

The Offspring have shared a new Christmas cover, offering their take on the Charles Brown carol ‘Please Come Home for Christmas’.

Released under the extended title ‘Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home for Christmas)’, the band largely stays faithful to the 1960 original, with vocalist Dexter Holland crooning for a lover’s return home in time for the festive season.

Holland is supported by a backing choir, and the late addition of a solo by guitarist Noodles towards the end of the song. Listen to that below:

The song marks The Offspring’s second Christmas cover since 2020, when they shared their version of Darlene Love’s 1963 jingle ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’. Speaking of the band’s choice of cover in a press statement, Holland said: “We’ve always loved the classic Charles Brown version of this song and think it’s really under-appreciated.”

He continued: “We thought it would be the perfect follow up to ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),’ … and continuing on the coming home for Christmas theme.” The Offspring join any array of artists who’ve covered Brown’s song, with the likes of The Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi and Kelly Clarkson also sharing renditions.

The Christmas cover concludes what has been an eventful year for The Offspring, who are in the midst of the Canadian leg of their tour in support of their 2021 album ‘Let the Bad Times Roll’. En route to an earlier Canadian tour stop in August, the band was caught in a car fire after an object became stuck under one of their vehicles. While their luggage and passports were destroyed, the band said “everyone got out safely”.

In other Christmas music news, Tkay Maidza released an original track titled ‘Nights in December’ this week, while Lizzo, Maisie Peters, Sam Ryder and Kane Brown will all share Christmas covers exclusively to Amazon Music throughout the festive season.