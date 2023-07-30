Listen to The Pretenders’ melodic new single ‘The Love’

The Pretenders have shared a brand new single – listen to ‘The Love’ below.

The track is the latest song to be released from the band’s upcoming album ‘Relentless’, which is due out on September 15 via Parlophone.

“I suppose that’s the most traditionally Pretenders-sounding song on the album, in

the vein of ‘Kid’ or ‘Talk of the Town’ or any of the mid tempo ones over the years,” Chrissie Hynde said of the new track in a statement.

“I often see love / relationships almost in the same vein as drug addiction. Although,

having said that, I know I am jaded, and cynical… ‘The Buzz’ on Hate for Sale visited

the same theme.”

Listen to ‘The Love’ below.

‘Relentless’ was first previewed earlier this summer by the track ‘Let The Sun Come In’. The upcoming release will mark the band’s 12th full-length LP, and follows on from their 2020 album ‘Hate For Sale’.

According to the members, the album is set to represent a snapshot of where the band are in 2023, and arrive with the same “impulsiveness” and “attitude” that they captured in previous fan-favourites, including ‘I’ll Stand By You’ and ‘Back On The Chain Gang’.

“I liked the definition: ‘showing no abatement of intensity,’” said Chrissie Hynde of the meaning behind the title. “It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”

One of these surprises on ‘Relentless’ will come in the form of a long-awaited collaboration between the band and esteemed composer Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead, The Smile) — appearing as the album’s closing track ‘I Think About You Daily’. Check out the full tracklist below, as well as the first nostalgic single to be shared, ‘Let The Sun Come In’. Pre-order ‘Relentless’ here.

Earlier this summer, the band played Glastonbury’s Park Stage and were joined by The Smiths legend Johnny Marr and Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl.