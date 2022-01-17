Listen to The Rasmus’ Eurovision entry bid and new single ‘Jezebel’

The Rasmus have released ‘Jezebel’, the song they hope will secure them a competing place at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

‘Jezebel’, which was co-written and produced by previous collaborator Desmond Child (KISS, Aerosmith), will be performed during a live TV broadcast by the Finnish rockers on February 26 in a bid to claim the spot as Finland’s 2022 Eurovision entrants.

Viewers of Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu (UMK) (The New Music Competition) as well as members of the International UMK Jury will choose the song to represent the nation at the annual singing contest. The final will be shown live on Yle TV1, Yle Areena and Yle’s radio channels from 9pm-11pm EET. Those outside of Finland can watch the show here.

The Rasmus singer Lauri Ylönen said of Child and his band’s new single: “It was awesome to work with Desmond again. He really knows how to put a hit song together. ‘Jezebel’ is about a girl who takes what she wants, without asking. A free spirit.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Child added: “Lauri gives me a call and says ‘Hey, I need to write the biggest, greatest song in the entire world, ever. Will you do it [with me]?’ and I said ‘Yeah but I am in Folegandros (Greece)’ and he says, ‘I’ll be right there’.

“‘Jezebel’ is a homage, a tribute, to the strong women of today, who own their bodies, who are in charge of their sensuality, their sexuality, and who are determined to be an equal”.

The band also announced earlier this month that founding guitarist Pauli Rantasalmi has left the band. He said in a statement: “I have decided to make my departure from the band and seek for new adventures and challenges in life.

“I want to thank everybody that has made this journey possible, especially all you amazing Fans, for the best moments and memories, I Love You,” he added.

Rantasalmi is being replaced by Emilia ‘Emppu’ Suhonen, who said: “I got a very surprising call in the fall and answered YES. Although I was a bit nervous to go to the rehearsal room with the guys for the first time for a test drive, I still had a strong feeling that this would be a good thing.

“That feeling turned out to be right and playing together felt totally natural right from the first riff. I am The Rasmus’ new guitarist, and it’s pretty insane to be on this ride!”

After Italy’s Måneskin emerged victorious at the 2021 event, next year’s Eurovision will be held in Turin. The final is set to air on May 14.

The Rasmus also head out on a world tour this autumn – see dates below.

OCTOBER

Monday 10 – Germany Hamburg Markthalle

Tuesday 11 – Germany Berlin Metropol

Wednesday 12 – Poland Warsaw Proxima

Thursday 13 –P oland Krakow Kwadrat

Friday 14 – Germany Leipzig Taubchental

Saturday 15 – Czech Rep. Prague Forum Karlin

Monday 17 – Hungary Budapest BNMC

Tuesday 18 – Austria Vienna Ottakringer Brauerei

Wednesday 19 – Germany Munich Neue Theaterfabrik

Friday 21 – Italy Milan Fabrique

Saturday 22 – Switzerland Bern Bierhubeli

Sunday 23 – France Paris La Maroquinerie

Monday 24 – Luxembourg Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal

Tuesday 25 – Germany Wiesbaden Schlachthof (Halfhouse)

Thursday 27 – Germany Cologne LMH

Friday 28 – Holland Haarlem Patronaat

Sunday 30 – England Nottingham Rock City

Monday 31 – England Manchester O2 Ritz

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 01 – Scotland Glasgow Garage

Wednesday 02 – England Bristol O2 Academy

Thursday 03 – England London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Saturday 05 – Ukraine Kiev Mc Hall

Sunday 06 – Ukraine Lviv Malevich Club

Monday 07 – Ukraine Odessa Musical Comedy Theatre

Tuesday 08 – Ukraine Dnipro Shynnic House Of Culture

Wednesday 09 – Ukraine Kharekiv Mekhanika

Friday 11 – Russia Moscow Stadium

Saturday 12 – Russia St Petersburg A2