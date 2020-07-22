Listen to The Rolling Stones’ unreleased track ‘Scarlet’, featuring Jimmy Page

The Rolling Stones have shared an unreleased track featuring Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page – listen to ‘Scarlet’ below.

The track will feature on the band’s forthcoming expanded edition of their 1973 ‘Goats Head Soup’ album, which arrives in September.

“I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith [Richards] in Ronnie’s basement studio. It was a great session,” Mick Jagger remembered of the song, which you can hear below.

Keith Richards added: “My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay.

“We weren’t actually cutting it as a track: it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it. But it came out well — with a line-up like that, you know, we better use it.”

SCARLET ⤫ FEATURING JIMMY PAGE ⤫ OUT NOW! https://t.co/2hxmfEmnMt Originally recorded in October 1974, this track has never been released before – featuring legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist @JimmyPage and guests Blind Faith’s Rick Grech on bass.#ExperienceGoatsHeadSoup pic.twitter.com/FPPl3lU2sf — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 22, 2020

The expanded edition of ‘Goats Head Soup’ will arrive on September 4, and feature 10 previously unreleased tracks and a full concert from 1973, the year of the album’s release.

The band have already shared the unreleased outtake ‘Criss Cross’, with other tracks, including ‘Through The Lonely Nights’, ‘100 Years Ago’ and ‘Hide Your Love’, also set to come out.

The new reissue follows the band releasing ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ back in April, their first new song in eight years. The track was recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Rolling Stones also recently warned Donald Trump to stop using their music at his rallies and events, threatening a lawsuit.