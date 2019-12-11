Trending:

Listen to The Roots’ first song in two years, ‘Feel It (You Got It)’

The end to their long hiatus?

Charlotte Krol
QuestLove and Black Thought of The Roots
QuestLove and Black Thought of The Roots attend the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party on on October 22, 2019 in New York City. CREDIT: Dominik Bindl/WireImage

The Roots have broken their hiatus by releasing a new song featuring Tish Hyman, ‘Feel It (You Got It)’.

The track marks the first new material in two years by the Philadelphia hip-hop duo, whose last original song ‘It Ain’t Fair’ was on the soundtrack for Detroit (2017).

‘Feel It (You Got It)’ features New York singer-rapper Tish Hyman. It is not known if it will appear on the duo’s next record, the tentatively titled ‘End Game’, which would be the band’s first album since 2014 [via OkayPlayer].

The Roots, comprised of Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, have been working on other projects since the release of their last album ‘…And Then You Shoot Your Cousin’.

In other news, Questlove was recently revealed to be making his directorial debut with the feature documentary Black Woodstock, which details 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival.

The outdoor event held in Harlem’s Mount Morris Park welcomed the likes of Stevie WonderNina Simone and The Staple Singers for a musical celebration of African-American culture and unity. Despite attracting a crowd of 300,000 attendees, the festival – held in the same year as Woodstock – failed to receive any mainstream media coverage.

Back in August 2017, Black Thought told HipHopDX that he and Questlove had 263 songs recorded for their next album.

