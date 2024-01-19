Listen to The Snuts take aim at materialism on new single ‘Millionaires’

The Snuts have returned with the latest single from their upcoming third studio album – listen to ‘Millionaires’ below.

Back in November, the Scottish band confirmed details of the album, ‘Millennials’, and released the single ‘Deep Diving’. The record comes out on February 23 through their newly established own label Happy Artist Records, via The Orchard – you can pre-order it here.

Now, the band have shared the single ‘Millionaires’, a storming, anti-consumerist anthem with a soaring chorus of “If love was money, we’d be millionaires”.

Speaking about the song, frontman Jack Cochrane has said: “It feels like society has become obsessed with focussing on the path towards monetary and materialistic gain and success instead of focussing on the here and the now and the value of true love and friendship – it’s a cliche, but those are the things in life that are priceless.”

“‘Millionaires’ is about the feeling of not wanting for anything, but surrounding yourself with the people in life that matter. We’ve seen so many toxic individuals creating ‘communities’ online which are teaching young people a negative rhetoric that money, possessions, status and misogyny are paramount for success. If love was money, we’d be millionaires.”

The band had previously dropped the album’s opening track ‘Gloria’ in May, and another song, ‘NPC’, was offered to fans as an exclusive listening experience via the band’s Discord channel in November.

According to Cochrane, the 10 tracks were written as The Snuts toured the world in support of their last album ‘Burn The Empire‘.

“Leading into this new record, the original idea was: are there any songs we’ve forgotten to write?” he said. “Are there any ideas and feelings we can dip back into from when we weren’t living in this music world? That’s where we, as millennials, came up with the concept. Tapping into the emotions that we maybe hadn’t processed into music. Those big boiling points in your life. The first time you’re falling in love. First time your heart is broken. Those pivotal moments.”

In August last year, The Snuts spoke to NME about their new label venture with Happy Artist Records. The band’s Callum Wilson explained: “Major labels almost… gaslight you into thinking you can’t exist without them. Because you don’t have that little black book of producers, or all those industry contacts.”

Cochrane added: “We feel like we’ve got so much more to offer this year than we did last year. We’re much more confident in our performance.”

The Snuts will play three sold out shows in February – one at London’s Lafayette on the first of the month, and two at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on the 27th and 28th. They have also been confirmed for this year’s Sound City Festival in Liverpool in May and TRNSMT in Glasgow in July.