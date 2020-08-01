Listen to The Stooges ‘Fun House’ from unearthed final concert with original lineup

The final live performance of ‘Fun House’ by The Stooges‘ original lineup has been released – you can listen to it below.

The performance is set to appear on a live album due out next week celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band’s final concert together, which took place on August 8, 1970.

The record, entitled ‘Live At Goose Lake: August 8th 1970’, will be released via Third Man Records. The label, founded by Jack White of The White Stripes, claims to have found the recording ‘buried in the basement of a Michigan farmhouse.” The album was restored by Vance Powell, best known for his work with The White Stripes and Chris Stapleton.

Advertisement

Following the release of ‘T.V. Eye’ from the concert, you can listen to ‘Fun House’ below:

The band performed their 1970 album, ‘Fun House’, in full at the concert. The recording features The Stooges’ foundation members; Iggy Pop on vocals, guitarist Ron Asheton, drummer Scott Asheton and bassist Dave Alexander. Alexander was allegedly fired after the gig for turning up too drunk to play.

However, the release of the live album questions the popular theory that Alexander arrived inebriated before performing. Third Man Records claim that Alexander does in fact feature on the record, and “manages to hold his own” during the performance.

“Not only is this the last ever performance of the original godhead Stooges lineup, but it is the ONLY known soundboard recording of said lineup,” Third Man Records said in a statement.

The album is available for pre-order now on both CD and vinyl. Two limited-edition coloured vinyl variants, a purple and a cream-coloured press, will also be available.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the music video for Iggy Pop‘s ‘The Passenger’ has been made and released more than four decades after the song was shared.

‘The Passenger’ was the B-side to Pop’s song ‘Success’, the first single released from his second solo studio album ‘Lust For Life’ (1977). Until now the song didn’t have an accompanying music video.