The Streets have shared a new end-of-lockdown song ‘Who’s Got The Bag (21st June)’ – you can hear the celebratory track below.

Mike Skinner’s latest Streets offering is an ode to the potential lifting of coronavirus-enforced restrictions in the UK on June 21 – the earliest possible point when all limits on social contact will be removed by the government.

Billed as an “end of lockdown celebratory track”, ‘Who’s Got The Bag (21st June)’ was first previewed by Skinner on his Instagram last week.

Speaking about the track, which you can hear below, Skinner said: “It’s been too long since I’ve been behind some decks, or on a stage, in a tour bus sleeping in a bunk. The moment we can do it we want to be the rave and we will.”

“It’s also about hospitality, events and nightclubs not being able to take anymore,” he added about the track. “It’s a protest song: it’s saying, don’t change the date on us again! FIRST IN THE ROOM. 21 June.”

‘Who’s Got The Bag (21st June)’ is Skinner’s first Streets release since last July’s mixtape ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, which featured collaborations with Tame Impala, IDLES and Ms Banks.

The Streets are set to headline the one-day MADE Festival in Sandwell Valley Country Park in July.