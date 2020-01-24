News Music News

Listen to ‘The Turning’ soundtrack with original songs from Courtney Love, girl in red and more

The OST is released today.

Elizabeth Aubrey
The Turning
The Turning OST is released today. Credit: Getty

The soundtrack to The Turning has been released today.

The film, which stars Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and Black Mirror’s Mackenzie Davis, is inspired by the Henry James ghostly short story, The Turn of the Screw, and is released in cinemas today (January 24).

The soundtrack, which is made up entirely of original tracks, features an array of artists  including Courtney Love, Mitski, Soccer Mommy, Warpaint, Kali Uchis, Kim Gordon and Finn Wolfhard’s new band, The Aubreys. You can stream the soundtrack below.

The soundtrack, which you can order here, came together after the film’s director asked Lawrence Rothman to write an original song for the film. The artists were assembled when Lawrence called in producer Yves Rothman.

Speaking about the soundtrack, Lawrence said: “We were both inspired by the classic 90’s soundtracks – Romeo and Juliet, Lost Highway, The Crow, the sessions were chaotic and inspired, it was a fever dream for months.

“Yves and I are beyond ecstatic to have worked with so many of our favourite artists.”

‘The Turing’ Track Listing
1. Courtney Love – “Mother”
2. Mitski – “Cop Car”
3. Soccer Mommy – “Feed”
4. girl in red – “Kate’s Not Here”
5. Lawrence Rothman – “Crust”
6. Lawrence Rothman (feat. Pale Waves) – “SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide”
7. Empress Of – “Call Me”
8. Vagabon – “The Wild”
9. The Aubreys – “Getting Better(otherwise)”
10. Cherry Glazerr – “Womb”
11. Warpaint – “The Brakes”
12. Lawrence Rothman – “Crust (neverreallyknewyou)”
13. Lawrence Rothman & MUNA – “Judas Kiss”
14. Kali Uchis – “The Turn”
15. Alice Glass – “Sleep It Off”
16. Dani Miller (of Surfbort) – “Ouroboros”
17. Alison Mosshart (of The Kills) – “ I Don’t Know”
18. Living Things (feat. Sunflower Bean) – “Take No Prisoners”
19. Kim Gordon – “Silver”

