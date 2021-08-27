Listen to The Vaccines’ slow, dreamy new song ‘El Paso’

The Vaccines have shared another preview of their forthcoming fifth album ‘Back In Love City’ – listen to ‘El Paso’ below.

The band’s new album is set to drop on September 10, and was recorded at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Texas and produced by Daniel Ledinsky – known for his past work with Tove Lo, Rihanna and TV On The Radio.

So far, the band have shared the LP’s title track, first single ‘Headphones Baby’ and recent preview ‘Alone Star’.

Advertisement

Fourth track ‘El Paso’ is the slowest, most meditative cut released from the album yet, and was recorded on a nylon string guitar originally owned by Elliott Smith – listen to the track and watch its lyric video below:

Meanwhile, The Vaccines have announced a series of new UK tour dates, many of which are in conjunction with the Music Venues Trust, kicking off at Aylesbury Waterside on September 18 before wrapping up in Bournemouth at the Old Fire Station on October 5.

You can view the list of dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2021

18 – Aylesbury Waterside

20 – Exeter Phoenix

21 – Frome Cheese & Grain

23 – Stoke On Trent Sugarmill

24 – Northampton Roadmender

26 – Bexhill De la War Pavillion

28 – Bedford Esquires

29 – Cambridge Junction

OCTOBER 2021

1 – Norwich Waterfront

3 – Brighton Concorde

4 – Gloucester Guildhall

5 – Bournemouth Old Fire Station

Advertisement

Frontman Justin Young said the record is inspired by his experiences of a house swap in Los Angeles as well as Ridley Scott’s futuristic interpretation of the same city in Blade Runner. “In some obvious ways we’re more connected than ever,” Young explained.

The band’s most recent album, ‘Combat Sports’, came out in 2018.