Listen to The Weeknd’s cover of John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’ for ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd has shared a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’ that’s been used in HBO’s new show The Idol.

Ahead of the show’s fourth episode, The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, shared a version of Lennon’s classic song that appears in the show. The Idol is made by Euphoria-creator Sam Levinson and follows the plot of a pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) who develops a controversial relationship with self-help guru and cult leader Tedros (Abel Tesfaye).

The cover was first teased back in April and the musician performed it in Norway earlier this week.

Advertisement

You can check out the song here:

Last week, The Weeknd and BLACKPINK‘s Jennie shared a new song that appears in The Idol – listen to ‘One Of The Girls’ below.

Depp also appeared on two new The Weeknd songs ‘World Class Sinner/I’m A Freak’ and ‘The Lure’ from the show’s soundtrack, which were released earlier this month.

The first single taken from the HBO drama was titled ‘Double Fantasy’, and hears The Weeknd (now going by his birth name Abel Tesfaye) team up with Future. Like ‘The Lure’, the collaborative single featured production from The Weeknd and Mike Dean, and arrived accompanied by a music video that featured clips from the show.

More recently, the singer-songwriter and actor released the single ‘Popular’, which saw him join forces with Playboy Carti and queen of pop, Madonna. Featuring production from Tesfaye, Mike Dean and Metro Boomin, it was also revealed that all of the songs from the series will appear on the soundtrack album, ‘The Idol, Vol. 1’, which lands June 30.

Advertisement

The Weeknd is also currently on a UK stadium tour celebrating his last two albums, ‘Dawn FM’ and ‘After Hours’.

Reviewing the gig in Manchester, NME wrote: “The Weeknd’s knack for dominating the charts with hit-after-hit-after-hit means that there might’ve been some debate over which track should end his main set tonight, but ‘Blinding Lights’, off 2020’s ‘After Hours’, is the obvious choice: a stadium-uniting force that prompts the kind of mass singalong you’d probably be able to hear over at Old Trafford on the other side of Manchester.”