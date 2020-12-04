Listen to The Weeknd’s new ‘Blinding Lights’ remix with Rosalía

The Weeknd has shared a new remix of his ‘After Hours’ hit ‘Blinding Lights’ featuring Rosalía, just over a year after the original single dropped.

Abel Tesfaye teased a collaboration with the Spanish pop star earlier this week, sharing an uncaptioned photo of the pair together on social media.

The new rendition arrives alongside a lyric video comprised of footage from the same photoshoot – watch that below:

Tesfaye was recently in the news after many noted the absence of ‘After Hours’ – which arrived back in February – from this year’s Grammy nominations.

Reacting to the snub late last month, the crooner tweeted that the Grammys “remain corrupt”, adding, “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

It was a distinctly different outcome than the recent American Music Awards, where Tesfaye walked away with three trophies, including Favourite Male Artist, Favourite Album and Favourite Song in the Soul/R&B categories.

He also teamed up with saxophonist Kenny G for the awards, giving a world premiere performance of album tracks ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘Save Your Tears’.

Last week, the singer teamed up with Sabrina Claudio on a festive new track titled ‘Christmas Blues’.